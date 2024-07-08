Cd. Obregon.- Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum became the first woman recognized by representatives of the eight peoples that make up the Yaqui nation.

“Well, it’s a huge emotion for several reasons. One, just being there with the people, since it’s their representative, their governor, and their recognition of a woman,” said Sheinbaum at the Ciudad Obregón airport, from where she flew to Mexico City.

“So it’s a historic moment in many ways, very exciting,” he said.

During her visit to the town of Vícam, in the Municipality of Guaymas, where she accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the evaluation of the Yaqui Justice Plan, Sheinbaum was invited to sit on one of the benches at the ceremonial site.

There she was given a baton of command, a historic event for the Yaqui tribe, which for the first time also recognized a woman as the next authority.

The women of Vícam, meanwhile, were removed to one side of the ramada while the meeting between the eight governors, President López Obrador and Sheinbaum took place.

-What is your impression of the entire tour through Baja California and Sonora?, he was asked.

“Well, let’s see, the first thing was the power plants, which apart from being my topic, is very impressive what has been achieved. There are three photovoltaic plants, very important for this area of ​​the country. And then with the Seri people and the Yaqui people. They are, let’s say, two very important parts of what President (Andrés Manuel) López Obrador has achieved.

“On the one hand, infrastructure for generating electricity, formula driving for California, and on the other, new sources of energy, and on the other hand, well, the depth of our people, of our family, of our country. Modernity and at the same time recognition and justice. Very symbolic,” he said.

-Are you coming in September?

“Yes, the President promised and we will return.”

-Well, (AMLO) only said if the works were ready?

“Well, they have to finish, otherwise it will be our turn,” Sheinbaum said.

Several passengers took advantage of the situation to request a photo with Sheinbaum.