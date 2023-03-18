The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, ordered to renew the electrical system of the Metro and there is no discussion with her, stated this Friday, the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett.

“When that transformer burned, millions of citizens of the city without transportation, she called me and took command,” Bartlett commented in a forum held at the Cosmos Lighthouse, of the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office.

“In effect, the engineers arrived, those who are the best in the world and who have the best disposition because they are made in a company for the public service, but the one who directed these works was Claudia,” Bartlett commented.

After the transformer fire at the Metro facilities in Delicias, the electrical network began to be renewed, he added.

“There she ordered us that the entire electrical system had to be renewed, it is not discussed with her, but it is done, today we are committed under the authority of the engineer to modernize the entire Metro system,” Bartlett stressed.

When he was appointed director of the CFE, Bartlett recalled that he was summoned by the Head of Government.

“Claudia summoned me to her office, I think I would have 15 days, I was very worried, very nervous because I am not an electrician.

“He sat me down and some officials he summoned and told us, to begin with: ‘Look, I’m an electrical engineer and we’re going to need a lot from the CFE,'” Bartlett said.