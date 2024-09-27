Mexico City.- Morenoist federal deputy Ricardo Monreal anticipated that the elected President, Claudia Sheinbaum, will present a package of reforms next week.

“Surely the constitutional President will send a package of initiatives and we will be waiting for the decision she makes to send it to the House of origin, be it ours or the Senate of the Republic,” he announced.

It has emerged that the package would contain regulatory laws for the expansion of citizens’ rights. With a message on networks, Monreal also reported that the bench he leads in San Lázaro will present two more initiatives of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Plan C: one of an energy nature and another referring to trains for passengers with reforms to articles 25, 27 and 28 of the Political Constitution.

“With the initiative presented by the federal Executive, the participation of private companies in the activities of the electrical industry destined for transmission and distribution will be allowed, and in no case will it have precedence over the State public company,” the opinion reads. .

“The energy reform of 2013 established a new regime for the CFE, converting it into a productive State company and in turn dividing it into subsidiary companies for specific activities, such as CFE in generation, CFE commercialization, CFE classified (industrial users) and CFE basic supply ( domestic users), which caused economic losses due to the hindrance of their activities as they could not be carried out in a comprehensive manner. In an interview, Deputy Monreal explained that the initiative “reinforces the public nature of priority companies that do not constitute a monopoly, and that the use of resources cannot be carried out except through concessions granted by the Federal Executive, except in radio broadcasting and telecommunications.” . It also adds power for national reserves, in the case of lithium, to not grant concessions. In no case, Monreal explained, will private companies take precedence over state public companies. In relation to rail transport, the initiative, explained the deputy, has the objective of recovering the relevance of rail passenger transport and determines that the function that the State exercises in this matter will not constitute a monopoly. It contemplates that the Mexican State will regain the right to use railways to provide the passenger transportation service, although it establishes that assignments can be granted to public companies and concessions to individuals, who will have the right to extend it to passengers if they already have the transportation service. burden.