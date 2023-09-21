Claudia Sheinbaum received the official appointment as National Coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation of the Labor Party, to lead the work on the next step of the 4T.

The designation was delivered by Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, national leader of the Labor Party (PT), also as a sign of the strength represented by the alliance of the three political forces, together with Morena and the Green Party.

In his speech, Sheinbaum He emphasized that the Fourth Transformation of public life in Mexico will continue, and expressed confidence that this tripartite alliance will achieve victory in the 2024 elections.

He indicated that his vision is to achieve the Presidency of the Republic and ensure a qualified majority in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.as well as winning nine governorships and other local positions.

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of working together to raise awareness and mobilize society in support of the 4T, and emphasized that the nation project they represent is a project of hope and social justice.

He called on people of good will to join this cause, as long as they are committed to the fundamental principles of the Fourth Transformation: do not steal, do not lie and do not betray the people.

He also highlighted the need to prevent the country from regressing to the practices of neoliberalism and corruption that damaged Mexico in the past. In this sense, he highlighted the importance of continuing to work for a more just and equitable Mexico.

The event was supported by leaders of the three coalition parties, who praised the election of Claudia Sheinbaum and highlighted the unity that this alliance represents. They stressed the relevance of the continuity and consolidation of the Fourth Transformation under her leadership.