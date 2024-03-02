Morena's presidential candidate and her allies, Claudia Sheinbaumreaffirmed his commitment to continuing the transformation of the country during a meeting with the population of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

''I made the decision to come to Ciudad Juárez first (…) Here is a place that is symbol of violence, unfortunately, against women“The first female president of Mexico had to come to start her campaign,” said the candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for Morena-PT-PVEM.

On his second day of campaigning towards the Presidency of Mexico, The former head of Government of Mexico City was in the emblematic square of the monument to Benito Juárez, where around more than 20 thousand women and men of the entity gathered.

In her speech, the standard bearer of the Let's Keep Making History coalition highlighted the importance of the June 2 elections as a crucial step to consolidate the achievements of the Fourth Transformation.

Sheinbaum called on citizens to demonstrate support for Q4 at the polls, emphasizing the need to obtain a majority in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to comply with Plan C.

From the Monument to Benito Juárez, the candidate committed to working for the development of the border entity, with special attention to supporting women in the maquila through the creation of Initial Education Centers.

Besides, proposed the implementation of a Public Transportation System for Ciudad Juárez and the recovery of passenger trains, with new routes such as the one from Aguascalientes to Ciudad Juárez.

Sheinbaum also outlined national commitments, such as supporting women ages 60 to 64, ensuring the rights of teachers, and guaranteeing access to education with scholarships for students of all levels.

Regarding security, the candidate proposed a comprehensive strategy that includes attention to the causes, police strengthening and inter-institutional coordination, based on successful experiences in Mexico City.

Likewise, he committed to building more than 500 thousand homes to generate employment and strengthen the National Health System for Well-being.

The event was attended by prominent political leaders and local candidates, who supported Sheinbaum's vision for the country.

Andrea Chavezcandidate for the Senate, highlighted the role of the Fourth Transformation in changing the history of Chihuahua and Mexico, underscoring Sheinbaum's leadership as the hope to improve the lives of women.