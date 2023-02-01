The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumreported that, in conjunction with the UNAM, the Secretariat of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of Mexico City (SECTEI) and the company MEGAFLUX, are produced electric cargo buses and 100 percent Mexican passengers, who contribute to the electromobility in the country.

“This is the result of practically four years of work, today we can say that this work of several years of research, of technological development, has paid off,” said the capital’s president at a press conference.

“We have been working together for a while on the development of electric vehicles; You saw a Tsuru that we presented a long time ago, but now it is a much greater development, for which we are also requesting support from CONACYT, it has been developed by Rosaura (Ruiz, head of SECTEI) with his team.”

The goal is the development of heavy electric vehicles for our country, they are cargo vehicles and public transport vehicles, highlighted Sheinbaum

The mayoress of Mexico City pointed out that since she took office, it was decided with the SECTEI to promote the development of electromobility.

“Here, what was done was support for the Engineering Institute of the UNAM, to develop technology through the laboratory, and the alliance with a private company, in this case, Potencia Industrial and MEGAFLUX, and particularly MEGAFLUX, which produces heavy electric vehicles” , exposed the capital’s president.

“Today we have a Mexican company, based in Iztapalapa, that is producing small heavy trucks that can already be used by companies, including Corona or other companies that are already acquiring them.”

Regarding electric buses, added the Head of Government, whether for spare parts, that is, going from internal combustion, electric or new vehicles, they are working with DINA and the Passenger Transport Network to be able to have a first prototype vehicle, and from there to be able to make the substitution.