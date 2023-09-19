As we had anticipated last Friday, Claudia Sheinbaum will be in Culiacán next Saturday, September 23. We had said that confirmation of the agenda to which we had access was awaited and yesterday Governor Rubén Rocha announced the tour of the coordinator of the Defense of the Fourth Transformation

During the Semanera conference, Governor Rubén Rocha announced that Claudia Sheinbaum comes to Culiacán to meet with the Sinaloa committees of the Defense of the Fourth Transformation. He also said the state president that he will meet with Morena’s future presidential candidate.

Another important fact is that Rocha Moya highlighted that former PRI members such as Fernando Pucheta and Feliciano Valle, who came out to compete for the municipal presidencies of Mazatlán and Guasave, respectively, on this tour will have the opportunity to formally join Claudia Sheinbaum and Morena.

On Friday, when we gave the exclusive of the visit, we pointed out that, like a good domino player, Governor Rubén Rocha had the winning chip under his hand and a sign of his closeness with Claudia Sheinbaum, Sinaloa would be one of the first states that the future presidential candidate would visit. by Morena. That’s how it was and the friendship and close ties are confirmed, from the start, he is giving preference, so be very attentive.

Sinaloa. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya hit the mark right on target when he pointed out that out of honor, the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña, should be removed from office to pursue the criminal proceedings against him. This, even though they have not been asked to do so at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.

Apparently the UAS authorities do not know the word honorability, but as we mentioned yesterday, social judgment has already been lost by the rector and his officials, the fatigue of the teachers and the rejection of the students is evident. The discontent is very great so sooner rather than later the fall of that dictatorship will come.

What Governor Rocha said yesterday is very important, it is very bad that they take workers to the hearings, many even abandon their work day, add to that they use trucks and even Radio UAS, all the assets of the university, just for a defense staff.

Outstanding. Who was very active last Friday was the Secretary of Tourism, Estrella Palacios Domínguez, who led the Sinaloa representation at the 2023 IBTM America, where they attended more than 200 industry experts dedicated to travel, congresses and conventions.

The head of tourism in Sinaloa, Estrella Palacios, described the participation of the Sinaloan delegation as successful and with good results, there will be 4 visits to the port of Mazatlán which could take the form of events for 2024. As for Culiacán, it will apply for a convention for December of this year.

Diary. Tomorrow, the Organization Secretary of the CEN of the PRI, Graciela Ortiz, is expected to visit Culiacán. She will be on the State Steering Committee with the leader in Sinaloa, Paola Gárate. They tell us that in the background she is coming to support the municipal committees, surely there will soon be white smoke in Culiacán, Ahome and Mazatlán.

Political Memory. “Good people, if you think about it a little, have always been happy people”: Ernest Hemingway.

Thank you.

