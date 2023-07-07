Claudia Sheinbaum, former head of the Government of Mexico City, reaffirmed this Thursday the commitment of Morena and the Fourth Transformation to continue being the hope of the people of Mexico.

In his informative meeting in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of avoiding regressions to the past of corruption and privileges represented by figures such as Felipe Calderón, Alejandro Moreno and José Ángel Gurríawho embody the neoliberalism against which the movement fights.

”They represent the past of privileges, of corruption, and the Fourth Transformation represents the future, hope, there is hate and here is love for our fellow men, there is darkness and here is hope, Morena will continue to be hope of the people of Mexico,” said

He highlighted the need to consolidate the force of transformation, focusing on generating well-being conditions for all Mexicans, especially for those who need it most.

In this sense, the former president of the capital stressed the importance of allocating resources to eradicate poverty and support the most vulnerable, with the aim of reducing social inequalities.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the 4T movement is marking a change in the history of Mexicobut unlike events like Independence or the Revolution, this change is being achieved peacefully.

In that sense, He listed some of the public policies and programs promoted by the transformation government, such as ‘Sembrando Vida’, ‘Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro’ and the Mayan Train.among others.

He said that these initiatives are complemented by actions implemented in his government in Mexico City, such as the creation of new universities, investment in mobility with the Elevated Trolebús and the Cablebús, and the honest and transparent administration of public resources.

The political leader emphasized that the Fourth Transformation not only seeks to guarantee access to education, health and decent jobs, but also focuses on promoting substantive equality for women.

Sheinbaum stressed that women have rights and that the era in which they were considered less is being left behind, emphasizing that Mexico is no longer a country dominated by machismo, but one where women are fundamental in the construction of a free society. .

During the assembly, Sheinbaum received a sedimentary stone monolith, a traditional symbol of the region, and the youth of the community presented her with a boat, deeming her “the captain of the nation.”

Prior to the meeting with the people, the UNAM scientist toured emblematic places in Tampico, such as the Plaza de la Libertad, the Plaza ‘Hijas de Tampico’, the old customs house and the Municipal Market.

In addition, he had the opportunity to enjoy the renowned ‘Tortas de la Barda: René’, a gastronomic tradition of the region.