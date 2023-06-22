I have no doubt that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would prefer Claudia Sheinbaum to win the internal election and be his successor. But I am also convinced that he is not going to do anything extraordinary to make that happen. And by “extraordinary” I mean an intervention that calls into question the legitimacy of the internal team.

The president is operating with a desire to get the best of “both worlds”: install a new and reasonably institutional succession process that is, in effect, not perceived as a sleight of hand, and, at the same time, treat himself to handing over the presidential sash. to the option with which you feel most comfortable.

The favorite or preferred option does not always imply ruling out the rest of the alternatives. At least not always and it seems to me that this is the case. López Obrador has defined rules of the game that allow competition, although he has carefully considered the implications and minutiae of these rules have been designed in such a way that they never hurt the former mayor’s chances. For the final survey, a format was decided with several questions and attributes in which, presumably, she would be better qualified (honesty, closeness to the flags of the movement, guarantee of continuity), the times were rushed, the debates were discarded ( and by doing so, the person who is leading the polls is favored). In short, there are obvious signs that the highest circles of the obradorismo promote Claudia’s candidacy (governors, Morena leaders, AMLO’s own entourage) and nothing significant has been done to constrain him, except to ask that there be no excesses.

It is true that Sheinbaum would have preferred to remain in charge of Mexico City throughout this period, something that AMLO avoided by forcing the pre-candidates to resign their posts. But, from the president’s logic, this was necessary in the face of a higher priority: avoiding fractures and turning the contenders into a team in the following months. With this measure, the president transforms the participants into “unemployed” as of September, but with responsibilities assigned for twelve months later: president, coordinator of senators and representatives, respectively, to the three with the best results in the survey. But even this decision operates under the assumption that Claudia will win the internal process: the coordination tasks in the legislative branch that the “losers” of the survey would assume, respond to the profile of Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López, consummate political operators . But it is not the case of Sheinbaum, known for her organizational skills and leadership in public administration, but she disaffected from the political grid per se. I’m not even sure she’d accept coordinating the majority in the Senate if she came in second in the poll. The appointments of Alicia Bárcena to the Foreign Ministry and Luisa María Alcalde to the Ministry of the Interior, I am convinced, are based on the same assumption. These are advances from a cabinet Sheinbaum would be comfortable with, not necessarily her main rival.

In all this, I insist, López Obrador operates with an inertia that coincides with his own inclination: that Claudia be his replacement. But this does not mean that Marcelo Ebrard lacks possibilities or that, if they become a reality, the president will prevent them. It is not a completely even ground, but the conditions of competition are not closed, far from it. If Marcelo generates a majority favorable to his candidacy, rejecting his victory would be politically unaffordable for the president.

It is difficult to know exactly where the competitors start, because the disclosure of the current polls has become part of the battle. But everything indicates that the companies with the best reputation place Sheinbaum with an advantage ranging from 5 to 10 percentage points over Ebrard. Will the former chancellor be able to overcome such a disadvantage?

We could not speculate, because we are barely in the first moments of this final stretch. In this initial week Marcelo started earlier and it has been noticed. His optimistic and conciliatory messages would seem to be aimed at a public tired of polarization, in an effort to attract the vote of non-workers and moderate sympathizers of the 4T. But we will have to wait until the campaigns are in cruise flight to have a better perspective of the objectives and strategies of each war room. And it is necessary to assume, even, that it will not be a univocal strategy, because it will go through different stages over the next two months.

In short, it seems to me that roughly it can be said that there is a favorite, but there is no determination to impose it at any cost. I assume that the president trusts the scheme that he has designed and that this should be enough to achieve his two objectives: a successor that ensures continuity, while at the same time inaugurating a more institutional succession process. It will be necessary to see if it works for him, but there will be no guarantees or protection network.

To say it in soccer terms, I would say that Claudia plays with the advantage of being local. Moreover, everything indicates that the game begins with a 1-0 in their favor. But the polls will be for the open population, several of the finalist polling companies will be unrelated to Morena and the candidates go freely seeking universal vote. In this sense, anything can happen, although the logical result, based on inertia and the correlation of forces, is the favorite is… favourite. And, with everything, impossible to rule out anything or, as the classics would say, the ball is round.

@jorgezepedap

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country