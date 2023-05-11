The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, explained this Thursday Why is the seismic alert not activated when an earthquake occurs in the capital of the country?as happened on Wednesday night, due to a Magnitude 3.0 microseism with an epicenter in La Magdalena Contreras.

In a press conference, after the Fair for peace, equality and a life free of violence for girls and adolescents, the president pointed out Microseisms are phenomena that have been formally registered in the CDMX, at least with official registration, since 1981.

The mayoress of Mexico City said that in 2019 there were some microseisms and from there a scientific council was established within the ECOs Network.

“The ECOs Network, run by the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, has networks on different topics. A network, which was made up of all the scientists who are dedicated to this, from public universities, is the network of microseisms” , Sheinbaum specified.

The head of government pointed out that the microseisms that are registered in the capital are of low magnitude that have their epicenter in Mexico City.

He mentioned that a bulletin was issued on April 21, when a micro-earthquake was recorded, in which it was detailed that this type of movement occur occasionally in the Valley of Mexico and usually only present magnitudes less than 3.8.

In addition, Sheinbaum added, they can generate accelerations that make them perceptible only in areas close to the epicenter.

“These microseisms are located in a region close to sequences of similar events that occurred since 1981 in the Mixcoac area. They are associated with the activation of small faults, belonging to the Sierra de las Cruces, a formation that separates the Valley of Mexico from the Valley de Toluca”, read the president.

“It is important to note that the seismic alert is not activated by earthquakes originating in the Valley of Mexico, since said system is designed to alert distant earthquakes.”

Sheinbaum explained that when there is an earthquake in another placebe it Guerrero, Chiapas, Michoacán or Oaxaca, the seismic alert is activated in the city and there is enough time for the waves that are emitted from the event to activate the alert.

When the epicenter is in Mexico City, because it is felt at the same moment, there is no way, scientifically, to know that a microseism is going to occur, that is why the seismic alert is not activated, he stressed.