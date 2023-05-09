The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, disqualified this Monday the former Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdejaand affirmed that the only candidate that guarantees the transformation in Coahuila is Armando Guadiana.

At a press conference, in which he led the presentation of the new Trolleybus units, the capital’s president He also said that he has not thought about resigning because has many things to do in Mexico City.

Shienbaum said that in his meeting with the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, they agreed that he will support, within the legal framework, the candidate of his party in Coahuila, Armado Guadiana.

“By the way, I take this opportunity to say that it is the only one that represents the transformation, there was a person out there, Mejía, who made a decision to leave, out of the movement. He is already out of the movement, he does not represent the transformation,” said the mayor of Mexico City.

“Then I take the opportunity to give my opinion in this regard. Guadiana, in Coahuila, is the only one that represents the transformation of the country. And Mario asked us if we couldwithin the framework of the electoral laws, to go to Coahuila, And we will do. We are seeing when we could go.”

Of course, they know where our heart is in the State of Mexico, pointed out the UNAM scientist, alluding to the other entity that will renew the governorship on June 4 and to the candidate Delfina Gómez.

The capital’s president ruled out that the break in Coahuila is a preamble to a break between Morena and her allied parties at the national level in 2024.

“No, I don’t think so. I believe that around the 24th we will go together, with the Green, with the PT, and also many other people who no longer see alternatives on the other side and who welcome the transformation. It will to be a very broad alliance, with parties, with citizens, with citizens. I visualize 2024 that way,” he said.

sheinbaum He said that he agrees with what Mario Delgado, president of Morena, says about the unity and fraternity of the aspirants within the movement, and He warned that he will never use the dirty war as a way of doing politics.

“The contests have to do with proposals, either with colleagues and, at the time, with political adversaries,” said the head of government, who pointed out that what matters is the continuity of the transformation project.

The mayoress of Mexico City said that they will never hear her speak ill of anyone.