“Deficient, badly executed, with technical problems, tendentious and false”, was the description that the third report of the norwegian company DNV about the collapse of a section of the line 12 of the CDMX Metro deserved claudia sheinbaumHead of Government of Mexico City.

This after the president explained that his administration detected the presence of a lawyer who has litigated against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the beginning of the development of the third and last report of “Root Cause Analysis of the incident on Line 12 of the Mexico City metro”.

In this regard, the international consultancy based in Høvik, Norway, stressed that each and every one of the deliveries of the analysis of the incident that caused the death of 26 people and more than 100 injuries on May 3, 2021 “was carried out by a international team of experts.

He added that they were prepared with the agreed RCA methodology and with strict internal quality procedures and ruled out the participation of any expert who could have a conflict of interest. The third and last report was delivered complete, on time and in full compliance with the contractual requirements to the Government of Mexico City.

However, Sheinbaum assured that the alleged conflict of interest is a “little path that is linked to ‘Mexicans for Corruption‘” for what he considers is part of a strategy put in place some time ago.

Being an analysis “deficient, poorly executed, with technical problems, tendentious and false” and with a possible conflict of interest, the government of Mexico City initiated the recession of the contract with DNV weeks ago, which apparently established a payment higher than the 20 million pesos for the external report. Also generated a lawsuit against DNV.

“For this reason, we initiated this contract termination procedure and civil lawsuit against the company, and it is part of this use made by the adversaries, which has no morals, no ethics, that they take out the Report of “Mexicans for the Corruption,” he concluded.