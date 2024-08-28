Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum denied that the variation of the peso against the dollar is linked to the decision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to pause the link with the Embassies of the United States and Canada.

-How do you see the peso’s response to the suspension of relations with the embassies?, he was asked.

“No, that’s not the reason,” Sheinbaum responded upon arriving at the meeting with López Obrador and the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, at the National Palace to talk about the closing of 2024. The president-elect indicated that she has also been working with the Treasury on planning for 2025 in terms of income and expenditure and the public budget.

“So, we’re working on it,” he added.

At noon, Sheinbaum rejected that the relationship between Mexico and the United States will change after López Obrador’s decision to pause the link with the Embassies of that country and Canada. After participating in the plenary session of the elected deputies of Morena, she ruled out asking for the departure of the American ambassador Ken Salazar once he assumes the Presidency of the Republic.