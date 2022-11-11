The head of government, claudia sheinbaum He denied the accusations that the case of Ariadna Fernanda has become politicized and emphasized that there is strong evidence that it was a femicide and that the head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Morelos wanted to cover up those responsible.

At a press conference, the president of the capital assured that if the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office (FGJCDMX) had not intervened, Ariadna’s death would have gone unpunished.

Likewise, Sheinbaum affirmed that the accusations against Uriel Carmona, head of the FGE of Morelosit is a matter of corruption, not politics, because the prosecutor covered up the case because he has a conflict of interest with those responsible and argued that these statements are made with support.

“What we do not want is that there are prosecutors who cover up cases of femicide, but also do it for corruption, that has to be demonstrated in the Morelos case; but I continue to support it, I will support it, because it is not that I have advanced my opinions, ”Sheinbaum said.

The official stated that in CDMX, unlike other entities, all violent deaths of women are initially investigated as femicides, however the cases can be reclassified if during the investigation it turns out that the motive for the crime is another.

Likewise, Sheinbaum Pardo announced that the Mexico City prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy, sent a letter to the Attorney General’s Office to intervene in the case.

The controversy arose as a result of the capital’s president accusing the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office of trying to hide the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda López for “alleged links” with the man accused of femicide, Rautel ‘N’.