Mexico City.- While federal deputies are analyzing the initiative to reform the Judicial Branch in an alternate venue to the Chamber of Deputies, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, denied that its approval represents risks to the country’s trade relations.

In a message posted on her social media, the president-elect criticized the association of judicial reform with authoritarianism and reiterated that it is a popular mandate, following the elections of June 2.

“The president is elected by the people, the legislative branch is elected by the people. If judges, magistrates and ministers are elected by the people, where is the authoritarianism? “The reform of the Judicial Branch does not affect our commercial relations, nor national or foreign private investments. On the contrary, there will be more and better rule of law and more democracy for all,” said the Morena member.

He called for the minutes of the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on the constitutional reform of the Judiciary to be made known.

“If the ministers had been appointed by the president, a reform like Zedillo’s would have been made, which, by the way, was not opposed by some of those who speak out against the reform being discussed today. “Our interest is nothing more than a more democratic and fairer Mexico. That was the popular mandate,” Sheinbaum stressed. At the beginning of her message, she recalled the etymology of the word democracy: the power of the people, and highlighted that the former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, defined it as follows: “Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, warned on Tuesday that if the reform to the Judicial Branch is not done well, it can damage the relationship with his country. “If it is not done well, it can bring a lot of damage to the relationship. I am not just saying that as an ambassador, I am saying that because of all the concerns that are coming to me from people who truly want the best for Mexico and the United States. So what I can say is that there is a lot of concern,” the American diplomat said.