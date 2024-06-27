In the midst of the electoral de-escalation process, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, reveals the wickers with which she builds her future Government, names and positions friendly to the administration that is now ending, all part of the same political universe, Morena and its allies. Little by little, the future president takes the reins of her, pending her old collaborators and her campaign bets, candidates to accompany her in the new six-year term. This Thursday, Sheinbaum will present new members of his cabinet, who will join the six that he already revealed last week, and Rogelio Ramírez de la O, confirmed in the Ministry of the Treasury, with the polls still hot, to try to calm down the markets and give the peso a break.

The new batch of appointments will leave the security cabinet aside. On Tuesday, the winner of the June 2 elections already said that the appointments of the new Secretaries of Defense and Navy would be made “close to the Government entry process,” which is more than three months away. This Wednesday, she added that “the Security part is not going to be tomorrow”, including in the package of future decisions the head – or the head – of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection. Sheinbaum thus fuels uncertainty about the composition and functioning of one of the fundamental legs of her future Government.

It is not a trivial matter. The appointments of the secretaries of the branch, their abilities to coordinate and work together, the abilities of all to deal with the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, an autonomous entity, and the successes of Sheinbaum in supervising all of this, make up one of the chains most important operations for the success of the new administration. Mexico has been experiencing a crisis of violence and insecurity for a decade and a half, with more than 30,000 murders recorded per year, macerated in the juice of impunity, juice fueled by the inability of the prosecutor’s offices, mainly.

Beyond security, this Thursday’s round of presentations will continue to draw the future cabinet. The big question is whether Sheinbaum will announce the person in charge of the Interior, one of the most powerful portfolios, which Olga Sánchez Cordero, Adán Augusto López and Luisa María Alcalde, successively, have occupied these years. The logical choice points to Rosa Icela Rodríguez, current Secretary of Federal Security, who already held the Secretary of Government of Mexico City, during Sheinbaum’s first two years at the head of the Executive of the capital. For the Interior, other names have also been heard these weeks, such as Mario Delgado, national leader of Morena.

It could happen, however, that Sheinbaum understands the Interior as part of the security cabinet, at least as far as appointments are concerned, and leaves the designation for later. Thus, there would be ten other ministries left to fill, including Energy, Education, Agrarian Development, Welfare, Health or Communications and Transportation. The president-elect has not clarified these days whether she will report on the appointments six at a time, following the logic of last week, when she appointed Juan Ramón de la Fuente as head of Foreign Relations, Alicia Bárcena in the Environment, and Marcelo Ebrard in Economics, Ernestina Godoy in the legal department, Julio Berdegué in Agriculture and Rosaura Ruiz in the new department dedicated to Science and Technology.

Be that as it may, and given the dynamics of Sheinbaum’s appointments these weeks, it is more than likely that in the 11 secretariats that remain to be awarded, names of old and current collaborators of the future president will appear. Rosaura Ruiz and Ernestina Godoy were part of its close nucleus in the capital. This Wednesday, Sheinbaum also reported the appointment of Pepe Merino as head of the new federal Digital Transformation Agency, a projection of the agency that Merino himself directed in Mexico City.

The names of Andrés Lajous, who has directed the capital’s Mobility Secretariat these years, Luz Elena Escobar, in charge of Administration and Finance, or Claudia Curiel, in charge of Culture, have appeared these weeks in pools and transcended. Other collaborators of Sheinbaum in the campaign, such as the former minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldivar, or the former PAN governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, also appear high in the bets.

Safety, in the end

Perhaps it is the severity of the insecurity in the country that makes Sheinbaum wait for appointments in the industry. The president-elect has tirelessly indicated these months, before and after the elections, that her intention is to replicate the “success” of her security management in Mexico City, which she governed from 2018 to 2023. In those years, she has defended, Murders have dropped dramatically in the capital, as have other high-impact crimes. The question is how to replicate an essentially urban model, with a police surplus, as Eduardo Guerrero explained to this newspaper a few weeks ago, in the entire country. And what paintings to do it with.

The matter becomes more complicated. It is not just a matter of developing a federal model similar to the local one, but of doing so at the mercy of powers that are relatively marginal in the city. Unlike the Mexico City police, the National Guard does not depend on the federal Security Secretariat, but on the Defense. Its commanders are military, as are a good part of its agents and the training they receive. Then there is the Prosecutor’s Office. In Mexico City, Sheinbaum had Ernestina Godoy, who worked well with Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Security. Now, the president will find an inherited prosecutor, Alejandro Gertz, who has been highly criticized these years, among other things, for his political and personal fights.

The election of cadres seems very important, especially in the Security Secretariat. In this case, all the pools point to Omar García Harfuch, although reality seems more complicated. A career police officer, Harfuch has stood out over the years in creating and directing teams from the personnel available in the capital’s police force. But the federal secretariat practically lacks agents. Where to place Sheinbaum’s great collaborator in security matters? It seems difficult for the old police chief to appear as a mere “coordinator” of the president’s security policy, as she herself described the job these days. But if not there, then where?

