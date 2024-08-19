Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum defended the intervention of the head of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara, when agents from Chihuahua tried to arrest Javier Corral in Mexico City.

At a press conference, the Morena member argued that having appeared at the site is within Lara’s powers, so, she stressed, there was nothing “bad” or illegal.

– Was it correct for the person in charge to appear in person, when he has not done so in other cases? Was his action correct? he was asked at the transitional house. “Yes, as a representative of the Prosecutor’s Office, he has the right to appear in any of the cases. I don’t know in particular why he appeared in person, but I saw his subsequent video,” he said.

“And in the video it is clearly explained that there was no approval of collaboration from the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office for the arrest of Javier Corral, that what there was was a paper that they stamped, that does not mean that they approved the collaboration.”

“So, faced with this situation, he decided to appear in person and I don’t see it as bad,” he added. – Is there no conflict of interest? he was asked. “Why? It’s the Prosecutor’s Office. He must have had some reason to do it personally, but what he did is legal, bad if it were not within his powers, but it is perfectly within his powers,” he answered. On the night of August 14, Chihuahua police tried to execute an arrest warrant against Corral at the Gin Gin restaurant in Colonia Roma. However, the former governor made at least one phone call and the capital prosecutor, Ulises Lara, soon arrived at the establishment. The prosecutor refused to cooperate, thwarted the arrest and even took the former governor of Chihuahua and member of Sheinbaum’s team in his truck. “It is within the powers of the prosecutor or the person in charge of the Prosecutor’s Office. He has to say how he acts in other circumstances, but he did nothing outside his powers. If it had been outside his powers, well… but no, it is his power,” he reiterated.

“It is within his powers to respond to an illegal act. It would be bad if it were not within his powers, but it is within the powers of the person in charge of the office.”