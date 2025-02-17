The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke on Monday about the recent financial scandal that involves the Argentine president, Javier Milei, after the steep fall of the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency. Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear separation between political power and private economic interests.

“If confirmed, it is extremely serious. Above all, how far the faculties of a president reach to promote something private, right? Apart is the fraud, to be confirmed. But the issue is, how as president of a country, how you promote Something for private benefit, there is a conflict of obvious interest, “said the president.

When questioned about how to avoid similar situations in Mexico, Sheinbaum replied: “That is why we clearly separate the economic power of political power. Governments are to serve the people, the private initiative is to do business always with social content, apart from the profit we are looking for social responsibility. “

A disaster called $ Libra

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, was involved in controversy this fine week after publicly supporting the cryptocurrency $ Libra in his social networks. The president shared a message in his X (previously Twitter) account in which he stressed that this private initiative would boost the economic growth of Argentina and attract foreign investments. His statement generated a wave of cryptocurrency purchases, which caused an abrupt increase in its value in minutes.

Creator of cryptocurrency $ Libra blames Milei of its catastrophic collapse The businessman, who said to be Milei’s advisor, told the president of Argentina to betray the confidence of investors

The price of $ Libra quickly went from being practically insignificant to reach 4.97 dollars per unit. However, shortly after this sudden rise, the digital currency suffered a drastic collapse, collapsing up to 0.19 dollars. This unusual behavior seriously affected those who had invested in it. Before the publication of Milei, it is estimated that between 70% and 80% of the tokens were in the hands of a small group of people, an unusual situation in the field of cryptocurrencies, where creators generally retain a much percentage minor. In addition, $ Libra did not have a significant history history and could only be acquired through a direct link in Solana, without being listed in the main exchange platforms.

After the fall in the value of the cryptocurrency, Milei eliminated the original publication and denied any link with the creative company of the digital asset. In his defense, he assured that his message had the same purpose as other previous publications, focused on highlighting private initiatives. However, his statements have not been enough to dissipate opposition criticism, which accuses him of having influenced investment in a high -risk scheme.

From the Argentine Congress, opposition figures have indicated the seriousness of the matter and have announced that they will submit a request for a political trial against the president. They consider that the promotion of $ LIBRA by the president constitutes a conflict of interest and could have facilitated a large -scale fraud. So far, more than 100 complaints have been filed against him.

This incident has revived the debate on the responsibility of political leaders when referring to private investments, especially in highly speculative markets such as cryptocurrencies. The Argentine authorities now evaluate the possible regulatory actions to face the consequences of the collapse of $ libra and prevent similar situations from happening again.