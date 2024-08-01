Juarez City.- Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that AMLO’s proposal to hold a “poll” to pre-select judges will be taken into account in the judicial reform.

– Doctor, will President López Obrador’s proposal for a raffle be included in the judicial reform? She was asked tonight upon leaving the transition house.

“It is one of the options, yes, more than a raffle it is a selection process, what the deputies are proposing is very interesting, it will be announced very soon,” said Sheinbaum.

“But some of the opinions that were raised in the forums are being revived, and a series of proposals are being made, and among others, a part of drawing lots is also included at the end, but it is very interesting.”

-For the ministers too? he was asked.

“You’ll see, but there is recognition of several issues,” he replied.

This afternoon, Sheinbaum met with the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, and other political actors such as Adán Augusto López Hernández, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, Arturo Zaldívar and Ernestina Godoy, to discuss judicial reform and other issues on her agenda.

Reforma reported on Wednesday that President López Obrador has now proposed a sort of raffle to preselect those who aspire to compete at the polls for a position in the Federal Judicial Branch.

In his morning press conference on Tuesday, the president explained that the filter could be applied when many people register to run, by popular vote, for a position in a court, a magistrate position or to become a Minister of the Supreme Court.

On another topic, the Morena member reported that this Thursday she will announce two more members of her next expanded Cabinet, a man and a woman. The announcement will be made at 11:00 a.m. at the transition house.

Previously, legislator Gerardo Fernández Noroña also spoke, after the meeting at the transition house, about the possibility of including AMLO’s proposal in the reform of the Judicial Branch.

-Noroña was questioned about the possibility of a raffle proposed by the president.

“Yes, all of that is taken into account,” he replied.

-Will this also be considered? he was asked.

“Yes… it is not a raffle, it is: it is checked that the profiles are covered and, if the number of top-level people who fit the profile is much higher, how do you decide who goes to the election, yes, that mechanism can be considered,” he said.

‘The call will be open’

Fernández Noroña revealed that the call for those who want to participate in the election of justice administrators is expected to be open, so that any lawyer can register.

“Yesterday (in the judicial forum) they said ‘it should not be the powers that be the ones to propose, but the people, the citizens’. It will be open, that is, the calls will be open,” he confirmed.

“If any of you are lawyers and meet the requirements, you will be able to register for the calls for any of the three branches of government.”

The next senator said the judicial reform bill will incorporate “concerns” expressed in forums on judicial reform, such as implementation in “stages.”

However, he clarified that the selection of judges will take place next year, at least in the first stage.