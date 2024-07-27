Claudia Sheinbaum Pardovirtual President-elect of Mexico, stressed this Saturday the importance of the education in the countrywithin the framework of the Fourth Transformation.

“We are going to strengthen the Universities for Wellbeing ‘Benito Juárez’, and continue strengthening and expanding the right to education of the people of Mexico: free, humanistic, scientific education that is also the essence of the Transformation,” he said. Morelostogether with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The main objective of the 4T is to restore rights to Mexicans, rights that were taken away during the neoliberal period, such as education, health and access to housing, emphasized Claudia Sheinbaum.

“During the entire neoliberal period, what happened was that they wanted to transform education into a commodity, just as they privatized everything. They closed many university spaces for 36 years and gave the option of studying at a private university.

“That is why the President has created these universities, the ‘Benito Juárez’ Universities for Well-being, and we will continue to strengthen these universities.”

Sheinbaum and AMLO in Morelos

Claudia Sheinbaum He noted that, unlike neoliberalism, the Fourth Transformation has made the rights that the Mexican people enjoy today a reality.

“Low wages impoverished the people of Mexico and they were left without the opportunity to study. In addition, the idea was promoted that in order to have excellent students and professionals, admission had to be closed, and they even stopped training doctors in our country.

“The Fourth Transformation means eradicating corruption and privileges, and defending and strengthening the rights of the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum added.

He recalled that his social struggle originated in the defense of education, participating in “The Movement of the Rejected” to guarantee the right of young people to study.

He was also part of the University Student Council, which was created to avoid the collection of fees at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), thus protecting access to education as a right and not as a privilege.

Thanking the people of Mexico for their support, Sheinbaum pledged to continue working for those who have the least, noting that the Fourth Transformation will continue without turning back.

“The campaign ended recently and on June 2, the people of Mexico said very loudly: ‘We want the Fourth Transformation of public life to continue.’ Today we are experiencing a historic transition. I feel extremely grateful for the President’s generosity,” she said.

Meanwhile, President López Obrador celebrated the arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum to the Presidency, assuring that there will be continuity in the principles of the Fourth Transformation.

“The President-elect, our colleague Claudia, is a woman from our movement because she has been fighting for justice for many years. There is a guarantee that there will be continuity in the Transformation, everyone will continue to be cared for, respecting everyone, but preference will be given to the humble: For the good of all, the poor first,” she said.

During the event, López Obrador highlighted the new health program “Today for you, tomorrow for us,” announced by Sheinbaum, which will provide comprehensive care to senior citizens with house-to-house medical attention.

He also congratulated Zoé Robledo for remaining as Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), recognizing his appointment as a consistent act in favor of the fight for the rights of Mexicans.

At the evaluation of the Benito Juárez Universities for Wellbeing, Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, Governor of Morelos; Margarita González Saravia, Governor-elect of Morelos; Leticia Ramírez Amaya, Secretary of Public Education (SEP), and Raquel Sosa Elízaga, General Director of the Benito Juárez Universities for Wellbeing, were present.