The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum reported that in Mexico City there is a increase in respiratory diseases.

At a press conference, he said that these are different illnesses such as influenza, Covid-19 and flu, so it is necessary to take the necessary precautionary measures.

”More than COVID, what there is is an increase in respiratory diseases, since influenza, COVID has increased a little, but not alarmingly, and all kinds of rhinoviruses and other flus,” commented Claudia Sheinbaum.

Likewise, Sheinbaum indicated that they remain in communication with the Federal Ministry of Health for any attention that is required regarding the increase in cases of respiratory diseases.

In addition, he recalled that this December season, blankets and food are being delivered to people in vulnerable situations and who live in the upper areas of the city.

Finally, he said that they are prepared to act in the face of any contingency, although he said that this is not the case.

In total, the country accumulates 7,145,409 cases and 330,592 total deaths from coronavirus, according to the Technical Report of the Ministry of Health.