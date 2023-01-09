The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumreported that he made a tour of supervision in the area of accident of the line 3 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Subway.

Said tour was carried out on the morning of this Monday, January 9, in the stretch where they collided two trains and the happened accidentwhich left a deceased person Y 59 hospitalized.

Through social networks, the brunette communicated about the tour and supervision made in the section of the seasons The Race and Paddock.

He indicated that he carried out the tour together with the workers of the Mexico City Metro, including the General Director, Guillermo Calderon and the head of the Ministry of Mobility, Andres Lajous.

He emphasized that the lower part was also reviewed, toured and supervised as the higher, of the station Paddock.

Sheinbaum reported that the Subway of the Mexico City began to perform tours of Test with empty trains in it stretch of accident of the line 3of public transport.

It should be remembered that Line 3, which runs from Green Indians to Universityonly offers service in a stretchdue to the accident.

This service occurs Tlatelolco to University and of La Raza to Green Indians it’s found no serviceso there is emerging support for users.

The capital official indicated that the test runs is for the resumption of service in said stretch. He added that the Subway Director will be reporting