claudia sheinbaumhead of government of the Mexico Citycalled on citizens not to waste the Water on Saturday April 16, known as ‘Saturday of Glory‘ during Holy Week.

The president of the capital made these statements at a press conference, where details were given about the celebrations which will take place from April 10 to 17, due to Holy Week.

Sheinbaum declared that a dry period very important and you don’t have to waste the waterI point out

He pointed out that more than make fines to the people who carry out this action, it is a called year waste the watersince it is a civic offense in Mexico City.

constant calling

The president of the Mexico City He expressed that the call will be made to the citizens so that they do not waste water on Holy Weekmainly the traditional Saturday of Glory.