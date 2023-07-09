The former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasized the importance of the participation and support of the Mexican people to defend the continuity of the Fourth Transformation.

“Only the people can save the people, and hope is built on the action of all of us,” said Sheinbaum, a candidate for Morena’s presidential candidacy.

During her Informative Assembly in Tapachula, Chiapas, she stressed that the union of all Mexican men and women is essential to block the way for those who seek to return to the past of impunity, corruption, and privileges that affected the country for years under the rule of characters such as Vicente Fox or Felipe Calderón.

Sheinbaum pointed out that for 36 years there were governments that squandered national resources and companies, impoverishing the people of Mexico.

In this sense, stressed that only with the strength of Mexican women and men is it possible to continue and consolidate the work carried out by the governments of the fourth transformation led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has managed to eradicate corruption and the privileges of rulers.

The Continuity of the Fourth Transformation It implies following the principles of the movement: do not steal, do not lie and do not betray the people of Mexicosaid the former president of the capital.

These principles have made it possible to open spaces for access to fundamental rights such as public education, quality medical care, decent wages and decent jobs, among other aspects that improve living conditions, he added.

Sheinbaum highlighted that during the last five years, programs such as “Sembrando Vida”, “Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro” and important projects such as the construction of the Mayan Train have been implemented.

She mentioned that during her tenure as head of government of Mexico City, institutions such as the University of Health or the Rosario Castellanos Institute were created, historic investments were made in mobility, and support programs such as “Mi Beca para Empezar” were implemented.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the Fourth Transformation represents the future of the well-being of the people of Mexico, while the past is associated with darkness, privilege and corruption.

In addition to education and health, he stressed the importance of continuing to work towards the substantive equality achieved so far, emphasizing that no steps back can be taken.

Progress has been made in opening spaces for the participation of women in public life in Mexico, and important steps have also been taken in favor of indigenous peoples, who for a long time have been marginalized and discriminated against.

Before the Assembly, Sheinbaum had a meeting with banana producers at Finca Los Alpeswhere he had breakfast with workers in this sector in the southeastern region of Mexico.

He also toured the plantation of this tropical fruit, of which Chiapas is responsible for about 20% of its production nationwide.