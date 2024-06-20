Claudia Sheinbaumvirtual president of Mexico, has recently revealed to six members of his new cabinethighlighting the incorporation of key figures who will promote strategic areas of her administration in what she calls “The second floor of the Fourth Transformation”.

Who are the first 7 secretaries of Sheinbaum’s presidential cabinet?

These are four men and three women, who have already held various positions at the state and federal level and with whom Claudia Sheinbaum has previously worked. Next week she will announce six more positions in her cabinet that will begin duties on October 1.

Sheinbaum expressed his gratitude for the acceptance of these outstanding professionals to be part of his administration and anticipated that he will present six other members of the cabinet next Thursday, reaffirming his commitment to the “fourth transformation” of Mexico.

Who is Rogelio Ramírez de la O, head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico who will continue in office with Sheinbaum?

◆ Rogelio Ramírez de la Owho currently serves as head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico (SHCP)under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and will continue during the six-year term of Claudia Sheinbaum.

It’s a prominent expert on the Mexican economy and its links with the global economy, has built a solid reputation both academically and professionally. With a PhD in Economics from the University of Cambridge and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)where he graduated with honors, his academic training is impeccable.

He has shared his knowledge through conferences and research presentations at prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics, the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, the University of California at San Diego and Johns Hopkins Universityamong other.

Ramírez de la O has published nearly 40 research papers that address topics such as economic policy, foreign debt, automotive industry, trade between Mexico and the United States., monetary policy and economic integration. These studies have been fundamental for the understanding and development of the Mexican economy.

Who is Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, new Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation?

◆ Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, new Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovationelevating the old Conacyt to the rank of secretariat.

Ruiz Gutiérrez, with a solid academic record in biology from UNAM and extensive experience in educational and scientific management in Mexico Citywill also lead the national universities Rosario Castellanos and the University of Health.

He studied the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate in Biology at the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)..

In addition, she completed a postdoctoral stay at the University of California (Irvine) and has been a guest professor at that institution, as well as at the University of the Basque Country.

He has published more than 70 research, teaching and dissemination articles; 39 book chapters and 44 books coordinated, directed or in which they are part of the editorial committee. She was the first woman to preside over the Mexican Academy of Sciences.

She is a career professor and tutor in the graduate programs in Biological Sciences, Philosophy, Pedagogy and Philosophy of Science. She has served as head of the General Postgraduate Directorate, 2000-2003; of the Secretariat of Institutional Development, 2004-2010, and of the Directorate of the Faculty of Sciences, 2010-2017.

Who is Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez, new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

Juan Ramón de la Fuente, former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), is a renowned doctor and academichas served as Mexican ambassador to the United Nations and has vast experience in global health policy, which will be crucial to the country’s diplomacy and international engagements.

He obtained a Master of Science at the University of Minnesota, United Statesand completed his residency in Psychiatry at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he became Chief Resident.

Upon his return to Mexico, De la Fuente joined as professor at the UNAM Faculty of Medicine and developed a notable academic career at the National Institute of Nutrition and later at the National Institute of Psychiatry.

His period as Health Secretary He is remembered for his emphasis on academia and scientific development. He supported research at the National Institutes of Health and promoted the integration of medical services with medical schools and faculties throughout Mexico.

Dr. de la Fuente has been awarded multiple awards, including the “Miguel Alemán Valdés” award.the Prize in Natural Sciences from the Academy of Scientific Research, and the Prize in Biomedical Research from the National Academy of Medicine.

He has also received the “Ricardo J. Zevada-Conacyt” award, the Merit Award from the Mexican Chapter of the American College of Physicians, and recognition from the Laughlin and Mayo Foundations of the United States. He has been honored with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by renowned universities such as Ricardo Palma of Lima, National of Colombia, Havana, San Carlos of Guatemala, Montreal, Autonomous of Santo Domingo, National Mayor of San Marcos of Lima, Autonomous of Sinaloa, Alcalá de Henares and Lomonosov State of Moscow .