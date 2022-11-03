The head of government of Mexico Citythe brunette and presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, will be this next Sunday, November 6 in Culiacán. He comes to dictate master conference within the facilities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. The announcement was made at the beginning of the week by the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, which has generated many expectations among Morena’s supporters. In the midst of these expectations, suspicion has been raised by the fact that, from the event organizers themselves, it is said that the one who is most aware of the agenda of the head of government is the state governor himself. The explanation is obvious: the governor is responsible, to a certain extent, for the security of any other governor or politician who visits Sinaloa territory. But some have given a political – electoral reading to this detail. Rocha Moya has already announced that he will not be at Sheinbaum’s conference, but he does not rule out inviting her to breakfast.

The visit of the head of the Government of Mexico City is preceded by an entire campaign in favor of her possible aspiration to the candidacy for the presidency of the republic. Bardas and Muros have appeared with messages in favor of her. “For the transformation to continue, #EsClaudia”, they read.

After the patching program was announced in the capital city, the crews that carry out this type of work were very active; Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself even announced during the week that the number of crews would increase, however, as the days went by, the presence of patching personnel has been seen very little. There are still many streets of the first square and of different sectors that are covered with asphalt, which are destroyed and some that have already been “fixed” presented this problem again. On the other hand, the mayor of Culiacán should turn to the east of the city, on the road to Sanalona, ​​where there are several destroyed sections, such as the one at the height of the Campesina El Barrio sector, where the little that remained “road” was washed away by the last rains of the season. There is much talk of the Sanalona-Imala tourist corridor, but in the conditions in which the road is, with only the exit to said syndicate, motorists do not even want to visit Sanalona.

And since we are dealing with the issue of potholes, the Culiacán Potable Water and Sewerage Board (JAPAC), should pay more attention to the work it carries out and leaves incomplete, by leaving open the areas that it maneuvered for some reason. “arrangement”. After they open pipes, they leave uncovered or incomplete the work without concrete coating some roads that they excavate, such as the one that is already more than 10 days old on Francisco I Madero Boulevard, between Ramón Corona and Aquiles Serdán Avenue. There, more than one motorist has suffered damage to his unit when he fell into a ditch that is in both lanes, due to the lack of warning signs. Earrings.