Mexico City.– The virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her wishes for her birthday this Monday: health, health and health.

In a brief interview, upon leaving the transition house, the Morenista stressed that the best thing about having a birthday on this date is the privilege that she will be the first female president of Mexico.

He emphasized, however, that it will be an assignment of “a lot of responsibility.”

-The best thing about turning 62, doctor?, she was questioned.

“Wow, imagine the privilege of being the first female president, something exceptional and also a lot of responsibility,” she said aboard a car.

-Your three wishes for this year?

“Ehh… cheers, cheers, cheers,” he responded.

Sheinbaum announced that he will celebrate his birthday this afternoon with a meal with his family, since he is not one for “big parties.”

“(I’m) very celebrated, a lot of flowers, a lot of cakes too. (I’m going to celebrate) with my mother and my son and my grandson,” she commented, visibly happy.

-Was any of today’s gifts your favorite?

“Practically pure flowers, a lot of flowers, a lot of cakes exactly, we are going to distribute them there,” he mentioned smiling.

-How did you celebrate them before? someone asked him.

“Well, usually with a meal, don’t think I’m into big parties.”

Previously, during the conference he led at the halfway house, Sheinbaum broke a cake that his collaborator, the businesswoman Altagracia Gómez, gave him.

“Don’t ask me for a bite,” he joked before cutting the cake.

“It looks great,” she added, accompanied by her next Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramón de la Fuente.