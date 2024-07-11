CLAUDIA SHEINBAUMTHE virtual Chairwoman elected, wants to wear a cordial and productive relationship with the Mexican entrepreneurshipunlike the current tenant of the National Palace.

The former head of government of CDMX announced the creation of a Business Advisory Boardits own Council, which will take office At the beginning of his new government, October 1st next.

This initiative seeks to establish a link with the private sector to boost regional development and encourage the relocation of companies in the country, as well as guaranteeing its maximum: shared well-being.

The one chosen to lead these efforts is the Businesswoman Altagracia Gómez will be in charge of this council, coordinating other instances, especially the secretariats of Tax authorities, Economy and Energy.

He Business Advisory Board It will be made up of Mexican businessmen and will be a space for constant dialogue between the new regime that will build the second floor of the 4T, and the private sector.

Claudia Sheinbaum He stressed the importance of this Council to promote a work plan that promotes the country’s economic development from a comprehensive perspective.

High gracewho joined the team of Sheinbaum during the presidential campaign as coordinator of Regional Economic Development, she is a graduate of prestigious institutions.

She notes the Oxford Royale Academy and Harvard Business School, and her experience in the business world, as president of Grupo Minsa and board member of Consorcio G, owned by her father, Raymundo Gómez Flores.

Sheinbaum is taking her relationship with the business community seriously, with whom she recently met again privately, such as the members of the International Monetary Conference.

The members of the next economic cabinet are confident that there is great interest in investing in Mexico, which is an encouraging sign for the next six years.

Marcelo Ebrard himself, the next Secretary of the Economy, believes that private investment in Mexico could reach 46 billion dollars in this new six-year term that is about to begin.

TODAY, there are two major phenomena that concern employers: burnout and quiet quitting, as they are significantly affecting workers in Mexico. According to a study by the human capital management platform Buk, 67% of Mexican employees feel emotionally exhausted, which increases their likelihood of quitting by 2.6 times. Burnout, or chronic stress, especially affects young people under 30, but also 5% of people over 50, with a higher incidence in men. In addition, quiet quitting reflects a lack of enthusiasm and commitment, with 37% of respondents not feeling enthusiastic about their work, and 18% doing only the minimum necessary.

The Mexican Pork Producers Organization has asked importers to stop buying pork from Brazil until the amparo lawsuit filed to prevent its entry is resolved. Although there is still no court order, a ruling in favor of Mexican producers could cause losses to importers, similar to a previous case where the meat was held up in national ports. At the beginning of 2023, Mexico allowed the import of Brazilian pork to reduce prices and dependence on the United States, a decision criticized by the organization for lack of sanitary rigor and unfair competition.

MARS PETCARE, PRESIDED in Latin America by Luciana Abreu, inaugurated the expansion of its wet food production plant in Querétaro, with an additional investment for a second expansion that will bring the production lines to 14, of which eight are already operating. This plant is the largest and most efficient in the production of dry food for Mars. The second expansion will generate more than 300 permanent jobs and 600 temporary jobs, adding up to a total investment of 3.5 billion pesos in the last three years.

VOLARIS RECEIVED ITS seventh aircraft of the year, bringing the total to 136 aircraft in its fleet. The new A321neo, with capacity for 239 people, will strengthen routes from Tijuana to destinations such as Cancún and Los Cabos, and the Cancún-Monterrey route. With this aircraft, the airline captained by Enrique Beltranena consolidates one of the most modern fleets in the region and reinforces its commitment to connectivity and seating. The airline plans to incorporate 136 more aircraft from the A320neo family in the coming years.

More from the same author: