Edna Elena Vega Rangel was appointed, this Thursday morning, by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, as head of the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development.

It was on this day at the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) that the Morena member, who was victorious in the last elections on June 2, announced the second part of her presidential cabinet.

Vega Rangel is Bachelor of Sociology with specialty in Urban sociology from the Metropolitan Autonomous University, master in Metropolitan Planning and Doctor in Sociology with specialty in Society and Territory.

Is Associate Researcher “C” in projects on environmental impacts of urban growth developed at the Ecodevelopment Center.

In his professional career in the public sector he has held various positions. She has been technical secretary of the Urban Development Commission of the then Legislative Assembly of the Federal District and director of Economic Development at the Historical Center Trust of Mexico City.

She also served as general director of Strategic Planning and later general director of the Housing Institute of the then Federal District.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products