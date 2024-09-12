The president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowho will take office on October 1, reported this Thursday that Antonio Martínez Dagnino will remain as head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

“Virtually the entire Treasury team is staying,” said the next president, who noted that only Juan Pablo De Botton Falcon, current Undersecretary of Expenditures, leaves the department to join the government of Mexico City.

“Everyone is staying, it’s a good team. It is a team, all honest, who know public finances.our project. I am very happy working with them,” said Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

In addition, Sheinbaum welcomed the approval of judicial reform in the state congresses.

“Yes, the constitutional reform is already a fact, it is a good time given that we are about to celebrate Mexico’s Independence and it is very good for the country, very good for the nation that the Judiciary is renewed, democratized and at the service of the people of Mexico and the nation,” said the former head of the capital’s government.

The UNAM scientist also said that she will accompany, as a guest, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the Grito de Independencia ceremony, the Military Parade and the event for the Niño Héroes on September 13.

“Yes, to all three, as a guest, obviously,” said the president-elect of Mexico, who said that she is going to the Ministry of Finance because they are working on next year’s budget.

Regarding the economic package, she mentioned that everything is going well and that she is now in the process of adjusting the deficit and that at the same time there are resources for the development of the country and for everything she promised as a presidential candidate, but she stressed that there will be no new taxes.

