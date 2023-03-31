The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoinformed that they will present a Criminal complaint against the Sonora Grill restaurant for having presented apocryphal documentation in the investigation that is being followed for discrimination,

The capital’s president, together with Geraldina González de la Vega, head of the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City (COPRED), presented the legal opinion on the complaint file against Sonora Grill.

COPRED concluded that there are widespread practices of segregation and racist discrimination by the Sonora Grill Group.

“Sonora Grill, not only… or the owners of it, or these establishments, not only do not recognize what COPRED investigated and rule that there is discrimination or racism, not only do they not recognize it, but they pretend to take tests.

“And even worse, falsify exams, that is criminal, both: both discrimination and fraud or at least putting a signature where it is not, and we are going to take it to the criminal level,” Sheinbaum explained in a conference press.

The head of government mentioned that a city of rights that has fought so hard against discrimination, racism, classism and homophobia cannot tolerate that establishments mock and consider that this practice is normal.

At a press conference, the UNAM scientist stressed that discrimination and falsifying documents is a criminal offense.

“We are evaluating, with the Legal Counsel, whether it is directly COPRED, as a decentralized body, with our advice, or directly the Government of Mexico City, but we are going to file this complaint at the criminal level,” Sheinbaum said.

“And let it be very clear: racism, discrimination of any kind, should not be tolerated in this city. And Sonora Grill not only does it, but also mocks authority and commits an illegal act.”

Sheinbaum mentioned that the law has been modified so that there are economic sanctions against discrimination.

“We are going to modify the Law of Mercantile Establishments so that it is not only the mayors’ offices, but also the central INVEA who can make these sanctions. And second, this case is criminal and the Prosecutor’s Office will determine what corresponds,” he said.

For his part, Geraldina González de la Vega, holder of COPRED, reported that the complaint file Q-83-2022 confirms that there are widespread practices of segregation and racist discrimination by this group in several of its commercial establishments, which violates the right to dignity of people .