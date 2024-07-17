Mexico City.- Virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that Paco Ignacio Taibo II will remain at the head of the Fondo de Cultura Económica (FCE).

This afternoon, the Morena member received a visit from the writer and his wife, Paloma Saiz, director of the Para Leer en Libertad AC brigade.

“Two great friends and colleagues came to visit. Paco Taibo II, who will remain at the head of the Fondo de Cultura Económica, and Paloma Saiz,” he said.

Upon leaving the transition house tonight to go and rest at her home, Sheinbaum ratified the appointment of Taibo II.

“We are very good friends, and Paco is going to stay at the Fund, I can tell you that because I had already said it during the campaign,” he said from aboard his vehicle.

In a brief interview, Sheinbaum did not want to comment on the recommendation made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to include at least three current officials in her Cabinet.

“We’ll talk about it tomorrow,” said Sheinbaum when asked about the possible continuity of Zoé Robledo, Alejandro Svarch and Ruy López Ridaura in her government.

Regarding the meeting she held this afternoon with US legislators, Sheinbaum limited herself to saying that it was a discussion about her vision of the country and the bilateral relationship.

“But if you want, we can talk about it tomorrow,” the future president repeated.