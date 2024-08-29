Mexico City.– President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Bertha Gómez, who is currently the Secretary of Finance of the Government of Mexico City, will serve as the next head of the Undersecretariat of Expenditures.

“There is a castling, as you can see, Juan Pablo de Botton, current Undersecretary of Expenditures, is going to be Secretary of Finance for the government of the city (of Mexico) and the current Secretary of Finance who replaced Luz Elena González, who has always been the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the government of the city, is coming as Undersecretary of Expenditures; an economist by profession,” said the president-elect.

Regarding the meeting held today at the Ministry of Finance, which lasted about two hours, Sheinbaum indicated that it was a work meeting to prepare the 2025 budget, both income and expenses. She indicated that the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, and the Head of the SAT, Antonio Martínez, were present at the meeting.