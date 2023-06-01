In an event held in Mexico City, the “Women of America Dialogue for Rights and Well-being” was held. Headed by the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, this meeting brought together prominent leaders such as Francia Márquez, Vice President of Colombia, and Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President of Spain.

The main objective was to claim the rights of women in America and address the most pressing challenges in the fight against inequality and discrimination.

The dialogue, moderated by Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS, gave the participants the opportunity to share perspectives and experiences in defending women’s rights.

Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that one of the most important historical struggles has been the defense of women’s rights, noting that a historic advance has been achieved in the fight for substantive equality thanks to the growing awareness of the importance of the role of women. women in the transformation of public life.

Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of having women in positions of power to build societies free of patriarchy, misogyny and conservatism, which have generated gaps of discrimination, violence, machismo and poverty over decades.

She stressed that the fight for women’s rights goes beyond a gender issue, since women have the responsibility to fight for the rights of all, and to be part of a national and continental project that seeks equality.

Although significant progress has been made, Sheinbaum noted that there is still a long way to go. In Latin America, only 25% of women hold positions of popular representation, 35% are part of congresses and 28% are ministers of state.

Globally, only 7% of top positions, such as presidencies, are held by women.

This highlights the need to continue opening opportunities for more women to occupy leadership positions and dedicate themselves to improving the living conditions of all people, guaranteeing universal rights such as education, health, decent transportation and equal pay, he said.

In this sense, Sheinbaum stressed that the state has the responsibility to guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens, including the substantive equality of women.

He also highlighted the achievements in Mexico, such as the formation of a joint cabinet and the appointment of women to key positions in institutions such as the Bank of Mexico and the National Electoral Institute.

These advances reflect the Mexican government’s commitment to gender equality and the recognition that the 4T, as the current government is known, embraces feminism, Sheinbaum stressed.

The dialogue also had the virtual participation of Francia Márquez Mina, Vice President of Colombia, who stressed that women are key agents in the profound change of nations. She mentioned that the real challenge lies in achieving transformations that benefit historically excluded and marginalized communities.

Márquez emphasized the importance of promoting social transformation agendas that promote equality and justice for all.

For her part, Yolanda Díaz, Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy of the Government of Spain, sent a message through a video in which she highlighted the leading role of women in the current transformations.

He celebrated the public policies implemented by Claudia Sheinbaum in CDMX, recognizing that both Mexico, Colombia and Spain have experienced significant changes by having governments that protect people, especially women, and the planet.

The “Women of America Dialogue for Rights and Well-being” was held at the National Museum of Anthropology and History in Mexico City and was organized by the Government of Mexico City, UN Women, El País and Prisa Media .

During May 31 and June 1, various presentations were given by leading women in the Americas, seeking to create a space for reflection and action to promote gender equality and the dignity of all people.

The dialogue concluded with a key question from Pepa Bueno to Claudia Sheinbaum about whether she would fight for women’s rights from the presidency of the Republic.

Given this, Sheinbaum responded with determination: “Here we go”, unleashing an ovation and the cry of “president” from the attendees, which reflects the trust and hope placed in female leadership in the fight for gender equality.