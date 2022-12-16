Mexico City.- During the night of Thursday, Ciro Gomez Leyvarenowned communicator, He was attacked with bullets just 200 meters from his home.

The journalist quickly reported the incident on social networks and to the corresponding authorities.

The reactions were swift. So much Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard shared solidarity messages on their Twitter accounts.

The Head of Government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaumhe assured that he had contacted Ciro Gómez Leyva to provide protection to the journalist and assured that the investigation to arrest those responsible is already underway.

The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office also shared on networks the launch of “an investigation, for criminal news, for the events that occurred tonight to the detriment of the journalist @CiroGomezL.”

For his part, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrardsent a message of solidarity demanding the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

We recommend you read:

“My solidarity, appreciation and support for Ciro Gómez Leyva. I hope that the authorities will soon find the material and intellectual authors of what happened and apply the law to them. Let’s make common cause for freedom of expression and the integrity of journalism”, shared the secretary.