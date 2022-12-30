The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum and the governor of Mexico state, Alfredo Del Mazoattended the morning conference of the Republic President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand presented advances of the Interurban Train Mexico-Toluca.

This is the last conference of this 2022, of the federal agentwhich had the participation of the brunette and the priistawhere they highlighted the advances and presentation of the public transport that connects the capital of the country and the mexican entity.

Also present at the conference this Friday, December 30, was the head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communication and Transportation of the Government of Mexico, Jorge Nuno.

López Obrador announced that the opening of public transport It will be in a year, that is, in December 2023, without giving an exact date.

He explained that in the month and year mentioned, operations will begin for the general public on Interurban Train Mexico-Toluca.

The train will connect to the west area of ​​the Mexico City with the same location Mexico state.

Sheinbaum and Del Mazo present progress on the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train

For their part, Sheinbaum and Del Mazo presented advances of Interurban Train Mexico-Toluca during the conference of the President of the Republic.

The capital’s president expressed that the phases that will be in charge of the Mexico Citywill conclude in the months of March, May and October 2023.

He explained that said phases They correspond to Metallic Structures, Prefabricated Elements and cantilevered doubles of the Mexiquense-Capital work.

He stressed that this will be for the Observatory section to Ocoyoacacwhere he emphasized that there are 11 companies working in the building of the mentioned part.

While, Del Mazo pointed out that the plays of train are practically finished in the sections that are in the Mexico state.

He added that mobility, urban growth and transfer times will improve with the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train.