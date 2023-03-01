The president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorreceived the first cargo flight of the dhl companywhich landed at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

She was accompanied at the event by the Head of Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum and the governor of Mexico state, Alfredo Del Mazo.

Both leaders were present at the landing ceremony of the first flight of charge of the american company.

This occurs after the approval of the decree of lighten air traffic from the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM).

It was a commemorative actsince it was the first flight that arrived at AIFA to start the new operations and services offered by the Santa Lucia air complex.

Sheinbaum thanks DHL

Sheinbaum thanked DHL for saying:

“Trust in Mexico”, express.

He congratulated the president and the Secretary of National Defense for this great Airport.



