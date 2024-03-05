The candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition for the Presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaumhas presented a comprehensive security strategy for Guanajuato and for the entire country, focused on five fundamental axes.

The five are: Honesty and Attention to causes; Consolidation of the National Guard; Strengthening intelligence and research; Coordination with state police and the Attorney General's Office, and Reform of the Judicial Branch.

According to the Morena candidate and her allies, this approach contrasts with the proposal to build mega prisons proposed by the oppositionwhich does not address the roots of the problem of insecurity in the state.

In a meeting with the media in Guanajuato, Sheinbaum highlighted the difference between his strategy and that of the opposition.

“Look at the difference between the strategy. In one case, the war against drugs is proposed; We propose not war, but the construction of peace. In one case, mega prisons are proposedmega prisons for young people; we propose universities and public education for young people: attention to the causes,” he noted.

The candidate highlighted that during her time as head of Government of Mexico City she implemented a comprehensive security policy that gave tangible results.

He highlighted that through coordination between the different levels of government, the opening of new universities and the strengthening of public education, the incidence of crime in the country's capital was significantly reduced.

Sheinbaum referred to the last National Public Safety Survey from INEGI, which reveals a perception of insecurity of 55.3 percent in Mexico City, in contrast to the 79 percent registered in Guanajuato.

These data show the need for a change in the security strategy in the state, said the UNAM scientist.

For her part, the 4T standard bearer for the governorship of Guanajuato, Alma Alcaraz, highlighted that security is one of the main axes of her government project.

He emphasized the importance of combating the structural causes of insecurity and improving coordination between the different security agencies.

Together, Sheinbaum and Alcaraz committed to working to continue reducing crimes in Guanajuato and to promote a change in the way of governing, focused on peace, tranquility and the development of the state.