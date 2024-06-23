Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, Oaxaca.- Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual President-elect, assured that the National Guard, created in 2019 with the promise of being a civilian body, will be attached to the Sedena with a reform as of October 1, a proposal that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated .

“You can imagine the pleasure it gave me to hear a moment ago that the President of Mexico, the elected President of Mexico, soon constitutional President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has announced that the National Guard is, as it should, be, to form part of the structure of the Secretariat of National Defense. Very good news,” said the President after the announcement by Claudia Sheinbaum, with whom he inaugurated the GN headquarters in Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán.

The initiative that the National Guard, with more than 120 thousand elements, be under the command of the military, has been rejected by Congress, since Morena has not had the necessary votes for the constitutional reform, however that could change as of the September 1, when the legislative year begins with a majority of the guinda party and allies. That’s what Sheinbaum promised.

“In just 5 years, the National Guard already has the recognition of the people of Mexico. Starting October 1, it is up to us to continue strengthening and consolidating the National Guard as part of the Secretariat of National Defense with the constitutional reform in the Congress of the Union,” said the virtual President-elect.

The inauguration of the La Guardia barracks in this Municipality, an act that began more than an hour late due to the delay of the President and his replacement, the head of the Sedena promised to provide support.

“We are certain that there is still a long way to go, but also that we are on the right path, which is why, Mr. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, dear Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, be assured of the Secretariat of National Defense, without neglecting its missions institutions, will continue to accompany this police force because it is clear to us that it is the maximum security institution that aims to achieve the justice and peace that citizens long for,” said Sandoval.