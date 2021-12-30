Although in recent days the Government of Mexico City has registered an increase in the contagion of covid-19, the green traffic light will remain in the capital, which means that confinement measures will not be hardened or commercial activities will be reduced during the next two weeks. Mexico City registered a 20% increase in infections, going from 1,783 to 2,159 in one week, according to the most recent statistics from the Ministry of Health. The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has admitted the increase in cases, but has defended her decision on the grounds that hospitalizations “remain stable” and have not reported an increase in occupancy. Since the beginning of the pandemic to date, the capital has added 998,578 sick and 52,815 deaths due to the pandemic.

In a similar attitude to the federal government, the head of the capital government minimized the increase in infections in Mexico City and assured that there is not yet a new wave of coronavirus due to the omicron variant. Sheinbaum insisted that his government’s strategy will not focus on restrictions on mobility and economic activities but on a greater vaccination campaign. “The issue of economic recovery is a priority issue, and it is not necessary because hospitalizations are not increasing, much less some unfortunate death, they remain in that constant sense,” said Sheinbaum.

The director of the digital government of Mexico City, Eduardo Clark, indicated that there is a hospital discharge due to covid-19 in Mexico City, so the green epidemiological traffic light will continue for another week. He commented that there is a rebound in positive cases that are detected in tests carried out in health centers and shopping centers, where there are about 20% positivity.

Clark commented that 51% older adults have their covid-19 vaccine booster, so they hope to reach 100% the following week. The booster for people with a third dose over 60 years of age will continue in the municipalities of Iztapalapa, Gustavo Madero, Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza and Benito Juárez, from January 4 to 8. As of January 11 for reinforcement for medical personnel of private institutions, and that it is necessary that 6 months have passed since your last dose.

Among the timid measures that the capital authorities have taken to reduce the risk of contagion are the closure of the Christmas festival in the historic center of the capital and the cancellation of the end of the year concert with the Los Ángeles Azules group on Paseo Avenue. of the Reformation. Sheinbaum assured that these are precautionary measures and that hospitalizations or deaths are not increasing. The capital authorities reported that the 16 mayors will have the freedom to decide to cancel or not their massive events at the end of the year.

