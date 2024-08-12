Mexico City.- Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum described the release of former Governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, as a “great Saturday.”

Interviewed upon leaving the transition house, the future President said that this is one more reason to approve the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“About the release of Mario Marín?” he was asked.

“Ah, another Saturday, imagine the Judiciary; another reason to change the Judiciary,” he said.

A judge ordered the release of the former governor of Puebla accused of torturing Lydia Cacho, and imposed a fine of 100 thousand pesos, the writer denounced.

Liars and forgers, he says about the protest at the INE

During her conference, Sheinbaum called those who spoke out against the alleged overrepresentation of Morena in Congress liars, falsifiers and incongruent.

“First of all, they are very deceitful, I would say false, inconsistent,” Sheinbaum responded to a direct question.

“The Electoral Court has already acknowledged that the district count is exactly as determined by the INE, so what are they referring to? Also, how can we believe them, and it is the same as the alleged overrepresentation.”

The Morena member insisted that the law is very clear in the formula for the distribution of plurinominal seats and that it is by parties and not by coalitions, as the Opposition claims.

“It’s because of the parties. They themselves removed the part that said coalitions, the PRI removed it, but also… the PRI and PAN didn’t even come (to the protest), they are too busy with other things,” he added.

“They just arrived at the front… I called it the cynical front during the campaign, but the cynical front just arrived.”

The next President recommended that the opposition parties take care of the votes they obtained in the June election because they are going to lose them.