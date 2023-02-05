The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumaccompanied the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the ceremony of anniversary of the Constitution Day 1917.

Bliss ceremony was held this Sunday, February 5, at the state of queretaro.

It is about the ceremony in relation to the 106th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of 1917which is celebrated on this day.

You can read:

Marches and protests for this Sunday, February 5 in CDMX

Bus with pilgrims overturns on the Mexico-Puebla highway; there are three dead and several injured

After agreements, they lift strike in the 20 schools of the Colegio de Bachilleres

One more! Evicted train at the Etiopía station of L3 of the CDMX Metro; report smoke

CDMX: They report an overturn at the height of Barranca del Muerto in Periférico Sur

Long live Mexico!: Sheinbaum on the anniversary of the 1917 Constitution

“Long live Mexico!”expressed Sheinbaum through official social networks, during the anniversary number 106 of the Mexican Constitution of 1917.

He pointed out that this day was celebrated during the event of the federal president, where by the will of the people, he returned the humanist essence to our Magna Carta.

He added that this stopped the reforms of the neoliberal period.

sheinbaum was also accompanied by different governors from various entities in the country.