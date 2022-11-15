The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum reported that there will be a deployment of 500 pipes to mitigate the effects of the repairs to the Cutzamala System that will last a week.

This operation will be carried out 24 hours a day and the pipes will circulate through the neighborhoods that need the service the most.

The capital’s president led a meeting with members of her government and mayors’ offices at C5, where she reported that the decrease in flow due to the repairs being carried out will lead to the city receiving 17% less water.

“To Mexico City It will receive 17% less than what if the Cutzamala System had decreased. We ask everyone for your understanding and we are organizing an action plan with all the municipalities and government so that we can deploy around 500 pipes to be able to meet this demand that is not being covered with the Cutzamala System”, reported Sheinbaum.

The capital’s president explained that the affectation is expected to last only one week and not four as originally announced, however, in that period, she said, a Action plan which will consist of the deployment of around 500 pipes and the qualification of 28 herons.

The foregoing occurs after the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) reported that, due to a failure in one of the transformers of Pumping Plant 5 of the Cutzamala System, this decrease in the water supply of the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Mexico’s valley.

The municipalities affected by the failure in the Cutzamala System are: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Cuajimalpa, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Miguel Hidalgo, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

