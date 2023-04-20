(Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Chinese e-commerce company Shein would nationalize 85% of sales in the country within four years, with production of goods shifting to Brazil.

Shein also committed, in a meeting of company executives with the minister this morning, to adhere to a “compliance plan” by the Federal Revenue Service, said Haddad. According to the minister, a similar understanding has already been made with Shopee and AliExpress, other Asian marketplaces.

The initiatives were announced after the government reversed its decision to tax low-value orders from abroad in transactions between individuals, following the determination of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The estimate was that the measure would yield 8 billion reais a year in revenue.

Shein did not comment on the minister’s announcement.

Haddad stated that, with the compliance plan, the government follows the example of developed countries, which charge the digital tax. “When the consumer buys, he is relieved of any tax collection, the tax will have been made by the company, without passing on any additional cost to the consumer”, said Haddad, adding that “everything will be legalized”.

“We want foreign investment, we appreciate electronic commerce, nothing against it, but we want competitive conditions so that we don’t harm jobs in Brazil, Brazilian retail stores, we want people to have the same conditions.”

He also stated that President Lula signaled that he would like a negotiated understanding with e-commerce companies.

Haddad met with the executive vice-president of Shein, Donald Tang, and other executives, in a meeting intermediated by the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes.

“It’s also very important for us that they see Brazil not just as a consumer market, but as a production economy,” Haddad told journalists in São Paulo.

