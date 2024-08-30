Shein: Harmful Substances in Their Clothes. The Study Conducted by a German Magazine

The fast fashion clothing giant Shein is in the sights of the health inspections. After aanalyses conducted by the German site OK-Testit emerged that in the clothes products from the company are present substances harmful to human healthlike lead And cadmium. In all the items, without exception, even those for the children.

The test results

To carry out the analysis, the German editorial team ordered 21 articles directly from the Shein website which, once received, were sent to a specialized laboratory to perform in-depth tests. The results? “Only a third of the articles examined has bordered on the grade ‘adequate’ in terms of component quality, while the remaining products were found to be ‘poor’ or ‘inadequate'”, reads the Oko-Test website.

Most of the articles, in fact, would be contaminated by substances as antimony dimethylformamide, lead, cadmium, prohibited phthalates, naphthalene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. All harmful to human health if in contact with blood after being absorbed through the skin. The German site also explains that, specifically, theToxic antimony was detected in a baby girl’s dresswhich released the substance into a solution that simulated the effect of sweating.

The most harmful product

The most toxic product resulting from the test are a couple of sandals. The laboratory found that these shoes contained high amounts of harmful chemicals. In particular, in one model of women’s sandals with footbed the levels of cadmium and lead measured have long exceeded the limits established by the European ‘REACH’ regulation on chemical agents. These two substances are known for their neurotoxicity (lead) and the risk of damage to the kidneys and bones (cadmium).

Scientists’ astonishment

As you can read on The Republicthe German research team speaks out shocked “from what the lab found in these women’s Shein sandals in terms of banned phthalates: The content exceeds the Reach limit by 15 timesalready not very severe”. Öko-Test also requested a Contact Shein with a series of detailed questions about the provenance of some fabrics and their components, in an attempt to gain clarification on the possible impact on consumers.

Shein replied: “We work closely with third-party international testing agencies, such as Intertek, Sgs, Bv and Tuv, to carry out tests regularly that ensure supplier compliance with our product safety standards. Over the past year, we have conducted more of 400,000 chemical safety tests with these agencies. Our suppliers are required to comply with the controls and standards we have put in place, as well as product safety laws and regulations in the countries in which we operate.”

The note continues: “Shein is committed to working closely with local product safety agenciesmonitoring changes and developments in safety laws and regulations and investing in the continuous improvement of product compliance processes. When we become aware of a complaint, we will prudently remove the product or products from our website immediately while we investigate. If non-compliance is subsequently established, we will not hesitate to take appropriate follow-up action with the product supplier.”