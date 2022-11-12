Brand says that the 1st day was a “success”, but announces measures to ensure “everyone’s safety”

The opening of Shein’s physical store in São Paulo, this Saturday (12.Nov.2022), was marked by turmoil, fights and queues. Videos posted on social media show a large number of people in front of the establishment, on the ground floor of Shopping Vila Olímpia, in the south of São Paulo.

Space is temporary. It will be open to customers until Wednesday (16.nov).

Watch the video that shows the riot in front of Shein’s store (1min40s):

Despite the turmoil and saying on their social media profiles that the 1st day at the store was a “success”, Shein decided to establish rules from Sunday (13.nov). The measures for “ensure everyone’s safety” include:

early opening hours;

distribution of passwords to whoever comes first;

limit of pieces in the fitting room;

time limit inside the store.