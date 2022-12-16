Guadalajara, Jalisco.- After leaving her daughters at school, Elizabeth Sánchez arrived at the SHEIN pop up store on the third floor of Lobby 33, in the walk zonein zapopan.

He arrived without breakfast and with a coat to face 5°C to those who woke up Guadalajara; she preferred to arrive early to be the first and she succeeded.

“On Sunday I saw advertising that the store was going to be soon and I was on the lookout to organize myself and be the first”, he commented.

At 08:00 hours it was already formedwaiting for the opening of the Chinese store that had pink color and neon lights.

A few minutes later people began to arrive. Most women. By the time it was 11:00, opening time, the line was already turning and the stairs red were turned into a waiting room.

glass doors open where the brand was advertised and 71 people entered.

The large letters of the brand and Christmas decorations, as well as a pink setting and bad bunny music I received them.

elizabeth went straight for the dresses: your favorite item of clothing on the page. But also for some basic blouses.

“Since the pandemic (of COVID-19) I buy on the page. Most of the clothes in my closet are from SHEIN.. I love that they have opened the store because that way I can see the clothes, feel them and try them on,” she expressed with her hands full of clothes.

The physical store will only be found for four days (until December 18) and the buyers know it.

So while the store team tried to reach as many people as possible, the line seems to never end.

And it is not for less, because although the schedule of Closing is at 6:00 p.m. There is a warning stating that they may close earlier if they run out of stock.

Tapatíos crowd Shein on the first day. Photo: courtesy.

Staff of the same pointed out that in the first day around 800 people are expectedin the second thousand, in the third 1,500 and the last day up to 2 thousand.

Although the eCommerce store was launched in 2008, it was during the pandemic when he achieved his greatest success.

At this time, Noemí Caldera and her family also they began to consume the garments and accessories on this page.

“I hope the prices are similar to those on the page, accessible. That’s why I like the clothes there,” she said before entering the place.