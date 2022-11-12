What was supposed to be the opening “party” of the first physical store in pop-up format – that is, a temporary store – of Shein in Brazil turned into a mess this Saturday morning, 12, in São Paulo. In videos that circulate on social media, Chinese e-commerce customers who were waiting to see the unit ended up slapping each other because of the disorganization of the gigantic lines that formed at Shopping Vila Olímpia, where the temporary store was set up.

Asked about the incident, the fashion retailer said that “due to the great success” of its first day of opening the pop-up store, it had to act “quickly” to control what it called “adverse situations”.

Faced with the problem involving fights and queues, Shein decided to close the temporary store early, at 5:30 pm this Saturday.

For the next days of operation, the company determined entry rules to guarantee the operation of the unit, such as the limit of 500 passwords to be distributed for access to the store, maximum number of pieces per customer inside the fitting room and time limit inside the store. in up to 20 minutes per customer.

In social networks, users’ reports narrated the queues surrounding the mall and the lack of organization to access the retailer’s store.