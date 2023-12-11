From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/12/2023 – 14:00

SHEIN, a global fashion, beauty and lifestyle retailer, announces the opening of its third temporary store (pop-up) of 2023 in Brazil. This time, the city chosen was Rio de Janeiro. The space will be open to the public between December 15th and 18th, at the Fashion Mall in São Conrado.

+Shopee and Shein lead Brazilians' preference among clothing marketplaces

This is the second time that SHEIN will be in physical form in the capital of Rio. Unlike the first edition, when it was only possible to make purchases using a QR Code, now consumers will have the opportunity, in addition to visiting the space, to make purchases on site and leave with the products.

According to the company, the SHEIN pop-up store can also be an opportunity to secure end-of-year gifts and connect even more with the one-stop trendy shop in an environment inspired by the relaxation of Rio de Janeiro.

With the exponential growth of the brand in Brazil, SHEIN has been investing in the country as a strategic market in Latin America, through experiences that go beyond the app. After the success of temporary stores (pop-ups) in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, in 2022, and in Salvador and Belo Horizonte this year, the brand returns to reconnect with the Rio public.

“Rio de Janeiro is a very important market for SHEIN, but more than that, it is a true stronghold of styles and trends. We are very excited to take advantage of the magical atmosphere at the end of the year and surprise the Rio public with an experience even better than the success of the last edition”, says the marketing director of SHEIN in Brazil, Raquel Arruda.

Parts available and tickets to visit Shein in Rio

During the opening period of the pop-up store, visitors will have access to a special curation with around 11,000 pieces ranging from the latest fashion trends to the most classic spring-summer ones. In addition to the traditional SHEIN ones, consumers will also find pieces from the Incluencer Virgínia brand's collection, launched in October this year. According to the company, more than 5 thousand parts are already manufactured in Brazil.

Access to the store will only be permitted through a free prior appointment on the Sympla website, through the official link: access here.

Tickets will be available from December 12th, at 10am, only through this address. The measure aims to ensure greater access control and an even more comfortable shopping experience for everyone.

SHEIN's temporary store in Rio de Janeiro

With 906m², the pop-up store at the Fashion Mall in São Conrado, located on the 2nd floor, has 'instragamable' environments. Anyone who uses the hashtag #SHEINRJ, tagging the official profile @sheinbrasil, will be able to collect an exclusive gift from the team on site (subject to stock availability and while the Rio de Janeiro pop-up is in operation).

In addition, all visitors will have a 15% discount with no minimum value and 20% discount on amounts over R$400.00. Physical purchases will be subject to stock availability and if the customer wishes to purchase a product that is already sold out in store, they will be able to purchase the same item via the app or website, with a special discount. Remembering that product exchanges will not be allowed in the store, including items purchased on the SHEIN website and app.

Service

Temporary store (pop-up) SHEIN Rio de Janeiro

Location: Fashion Mall – 2nd floor (Estr. da Gávea, 899 – São Conrado, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22610-001)

Dates: December 15th to 18th

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Registration for store appointments: free and through the official link via Sympla: access the link here.

Tickets will be available from December 12th, at 10am, only through this address.