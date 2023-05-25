In this state of Mexico it is no longer necessary to make a shipment, and wait for all those products that you made for Sheinwell will open a physical storeor, where you will find clothes and shoes from one hundred pesos.

The Chinese fast fashion and sportswear retail company, Shein, famous for standing out for prices compared to prestigious brands, as they have a very attractive design for all young people, although the first physical store was already in Mexico City, being the first branch in Mexico and Latin America, however, the news was given that this place will also have a branch with great prices.

It was through the Instagram social network, where the ‘shein_mex’ account reported that the new point of sale, where they can go to buy clothes, accessories, makeup, shoes at a low costwill be on Queretaro.

if you live in Queretaro or very close, mark on the calendar which days you can attend, to enjoy this great opportunity that you cannot resist.

Shein store in Querétaro

The inhabitants of Querétaro and its surroundings, will be able to go to Shein’s physical stores, brand new with clothes at an affordable price but always with their own style, the one they like the most, because the company’s competitive advantage is to reduce costs for make the product more appealing to consumers.

It will be located in Plaza Boulevares (Blvd. Bernardo Quintana 4100 Shopping Center), from June 1 to 4, from 11 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, hours and days in which you can go to Shein Pop Up Store.

Shein México explained in the publication that there will be many surprises, among its promotions, you will be able to find trends in clothing from:

Lady

Curvy

Gentleman

Children

Likewise, in the publication, they highlighted that: “you will have the oopportunity to give a second life to your clothes by donating them in our “The Next Cycle” program and get gifts or surprises in return”.